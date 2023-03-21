TECO pole 'destroyed' following Tampa crash; road expected to be closed for hours

TAMPA, Fla. — An overnight crash toppled a large TECO pole and shut down part of a road in Tampa, police said in a release.
The crash happened at 56th Street N and Chelsea Street E in the East-Lake Orient Park area. The large TECO pole was "destroyed" as a result, police said.
Right now, the southbound lanes are shut down and are expected to remain that way until around 8 a.m.
Drivers are being asked to find alternate routes to avoid the area.
