TECO Streetcar changing service times this weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Those who use the TECO streetcar often, listen up!

Beginning Sunday, March 19, the Tampa Electric Line Streetcar System will increase peak hour service Friday through Sunday to every 12 minutes, the Hillsborough Transit Authority (HART) said in a news release.

The latest change is to help accommodate the increase in ridership the streetcar has seen in recent weekends.

"The TECO Line Streetcar continues to show what an investment in public transportation can provide with enhanced connectivity in the area and increased foot traffic to businesses," Tampa Historic Streetcar, Inc. President Michael English said in a statement. "The TECO Line Streetcar provides a viable transportation alternative for residents, workers and visitors in downtown and historic Ybor City."

In the 2022 fiscal year, the TECO Streetcar broke ridership records and carried over a million passengers, HART says.

The new operating hours can be seen below:

Monday-Thursday:

7 a.m.-1 p.m., every 15 minutes

Friday:

7 a.m.-1 p.m., every 15 minutes

1 p.m.-9 p.m., every 12 minutes

9 p.m.-2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Saturday:

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., every 15 minutes

1 p.m.-9 p.m., every 12 minutes

9 p.m.-2 a.m., every 15 minutes

Sunday:

8:30 a.m.-1 p.m., every 15 minutes

1 p.m.-9 p.m., every 12 minutes

9 p.m.-11 a.m., every 15 minutes