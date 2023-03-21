x
Pinellas County

Clearwater sanitation worker seriously hurt in pedestrian crash

MLK Jr. Avenue was closed in both directions for several while authorities investigated.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A Clearwater sanitation worker was left with serious injuries after he was hit by a car on the job Tuesday morning, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Officers responded at 7:30 a.m. along with Clearwater Fire & Rescue to the pedestrian crash on North Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue at Eldridge Street.

Police said the sanitation worker was trying to help a trash truck back out onto MLK Jr. Avenue when he was hit by a car heading southbound.

He was taken to a local hospital, where authorities say he is "stable."

MLK Jr. Avenue was closed in both directions for several hours while authorities investigated. Drivers should avoid the area.

