Davenport mom hit, killed while crossing road with family

The family was leaving the Dollar General store and walking back home when the crash happened.

DAVENPORT, Fla. — A Davenport woman was hit and killed Tuesday night while walking home with her family, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to the crash around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Holly Hill Grove Road and Cottonwood Road.

The sheriff's office said 40-year-old Vishmatee Saroop was leaving the Dollar General store with her husband and two children, ages 13 and 20, when they began crossing U.S. 27 to get home.

Saroop was hit by a 2021 silver Kia Sorento while her husband and children made it safely across the road. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the 68-year-old driver immediately stopped and did not show any signs of impairment.

The sheriff's office noted that there are no crosswalks or pedestrian-related traffic aids at the intersection, and it was dark at the time.