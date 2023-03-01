FHP: 20-year-old dies after getting ejected from car in Manatee County crash

Troopers say the driver lost control of his car and hit an SUV on the U.S. 41 entrance ramp.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — A 20-year-old man is dead after he lost control of his car in a crash Tuesday evening in Manatee County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just before 5:45 p.m. on U.S. 41 near 37th Street Court East.

Troopers say the man was driving north in the left lane of U.S. 41 approaching the entrance ramp to the US-41 Business Route when he lost control of the car.

He veered across the right lane and into the grass gore before the car rotated and overturned onto the entrance ramp, hitting the back left side of an SUV.

The man was ejected from the car and sustained critical injuries, according to FHP. He was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The 58-year-old SUV driver and her 56-year-old passenger both had minor injuries.