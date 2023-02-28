FHP: Driver hits, kills pedestrian while swerving to avoid crash in Pasco County

Troopers say the driver swerved when another car pulled out in front of her.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 47-year-old woman hit and killed a pedestrian Tuesday morning while swerving to avoid a crash with another car, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

It happened just after 10:30 a.m. on Moog Road, west of U.S. 19 in Pasco County.

Troopers say a New Port Richey woman was driving her 2006 GMC pickup truck eastbound on Moog Road when another car leaving the 7-Eleven parking lot turned in front of her.

The woman steered north to avoid a crash and continued into the driveway of a CVS Pharmacy. That's where she hit a 70-year-old woman, according to FHP.

The truck continued moving and hit a power pole before coming to a final rest.

The driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The pedestrian was also transported to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Drivers are asked to use caution in the area.