Residents displaced after storm damages New Port Richey condo

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Two people are out of their home after a storm moved through, whipping up winds strong enough to rip the roof off a condo building.

It happened Tuesday afternoon at the complex located near Little Road and Villa Entrada, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.

The agency said at least one unit suffered major damage after the roof was peeled off. There are no injuries reported.

Tampa Bay's hit-or-miss showers and storms largely are associated with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. While not officially a tropical cyclone, it's been able to draw in additional moisture to the area.

