Residents displaced after storm damages New Port Richey condo

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Two people are out of their home after a storm moved through, whipping up winds strong enough to rip the roof off a condo building.
It happened Tuesday afternoon at the complex located near Little Road and Villa Entrada, according to Pasco Fire Rescue.
The agency said at least one unit suffered major damage after the roof was peeled off. There are no injuries reported.
Tampa Bay's hit-or-miss showers and storms largely are associated with a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico. While not officially a tropical cyclone, it's been able to draw in additional moisture to the area.
- Tropical Storm Gonzalo strengthens in the Atlantic
- Florida brewers to Gov. DeSantis: We need help
- Florida Sen. Rick Scott says his grandchildren will start 'distance learning'
- Florida reports another 9,440 cases, 136 deaths from coronavirus
- Reward increased to $30,000 for information about 3 friends 'massacred' in Polk County
- SOLVED: The disappearance of Melissa Gormley
- Here are the reopening plans for Tampa Bay school districts
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter