Pasco sheriff's office issues warning over deadly synthetic opioid 20X more potent than fentanyl

Commonly known as ISO, the synthetic opioid may be able to withstand Narcan.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco Sheriff's Office is alerting residents of reports of a new synthetic opioid found in the Tampa Bay area.

Commonly known as ISO, the synthetic opioid is 20 times more potent than fentanyl, the sheriff's office said. There’s concern this synthetic opioid is so potent their go-to overdose treatment, Narcan, may not be as effective.

Deputies say ISO — short for isotonitazene, which is a derivative of a synthetic opioid called etonitazene first developed 70 years ago to treat pain — can be absorbed by physical contact through skin, ingestion and inhalation. Overdose signs happen within minutes.

When Pasco County deputies first started seeing a spike in overdose cases a few months ago, they assumed it was fentanyl. But lab tests showed it was ISO.

That creates concern, not just for those who need assistance, but law-enforcement and first responders who might inadvertently come in contact with the drug.

Even trace amounts of ISO can lead to severe symptoms, and possibly a deadly overdose, in just minutes.

Signs of an overdose include:

Blue/purple fingernails

Blue/purple lips

Difficulty breathing

Unconsciousness

Clammy skin

Vomiting

Pinpoint pupils

Drowsiness

"This drug is dangerous and presenting in PSO overdose investigations," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

The Pasco County sheriff’s office reported nearly 1,500 overdoses in the year 2020 including 268 deaths. That was a 71-percent increase from the previous year.

In 2019, Pasco received a $638,000 grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to help battle its opioid surge.