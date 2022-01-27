'Swipe Left for Meth': Polk sheriff to discuss arrests related to sale of drugs on dating apps

The sheriff's office made 60 arrests in the six-month long undercover investigation.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has made 60 arrests over the past six months in connection to the sale of illegal drugs on mobile dating apps.

It was an undercover investigation aptly named "Swipe Left for Meth."

According to the sheriff's office, the investigation began when deputies received a tip that people not interested in dating were using the popular apps to sell drugs.

Investigators say the main drug being sold was meth, but other drugs uncovered in this investigation included cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, fentanyl and marijuana.