Fisherman catches human body in Polk County

AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Two people were out fishing when one of them unexpectedly hooked a body and began to reel it in, Auburndale police say.
It happened Monday afternoon on Lake Stella, near the intersection of Lake Stella Drive at North Main Street.
The fishermen called authorities as soon as they realized there was a person on the other end.
Detectives say they have identified the deceased individual as a 40-year-old man. However, investigators say it could be several days before the medical examiner determines the man's cause of death.