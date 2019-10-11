TRINITY, Fla. — A Pasco County business is hosting a Cut-a-Thon to help raise money for a 6- year-old boy who was hit by a car while trick-or-treating.

Dominick Keyes and his family were walking on Starkey Boulevard and Town Avenue in Trinity when a car struck Keyes, causing serious injuries on Halloween night.

He was released from the hospital days later and continues to recover at home.

Tim Shea, the owner of Beauty Lounge of Trinity, ran out to help Keyes after the crash and has used his cracked candy bucket to collect donations.

“I ran out of the salon and saw this kid lying there motionless on the pavement, bleeding badly and his mother screaming,” Shea told 10News the day after the crash.

On Sunday, Shea will donate his time and business for a Cut-a-Thon to continue to help the Keyes family. The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Beauty Lounge of Trinity, located at 3104 Town Ave. Unit 105.

