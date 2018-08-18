HUDSON, Fla.—The investigation into a deadly shooting at the Ridgestone Apartments in Hudson continues.

Pasco County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Alexas Marie Gregas, 19, for third-degree murder and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Gregas is Anthony Blount's girlfriend.

Blount was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, said investigators.

Detectives said Gregas arrived at the drug deal at the apartment complex in a red Mitsubishi Outlander. She was observed by a witness handing a handgun to Blount through the window of her vehicle and then waited as a lookout, said deputies.

Deputies said two other suspects, Jamarquez Codling and Kiyondrea Redfield, tried to rob Blount, so Gregas rammed her vehicle into the side of her boyfriend's Dodge Durango. Codling and Redfield then exited the Durango and ran to the white Nissan sedan that they arrived in, driven by Ariell Felder, said investigators.

Gregas then rams her vehicle into the driver's side of the Nissan before leaving the area, according to deputies.

Redfield is still at large and there is a warrant for his arrest for second-degree murder and felony possession of marijuana.

