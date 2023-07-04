Pasco County under emergency burn ban because of drought

Outdoor cooking remains OK.

Example video title will go here for this video

DADE CITY, Fla. — Dry weather with little rainfall in sight has prompted officials in Pasco County to issue an emergency burn ban because of the increased risk of wildfires.

The mandatory order prohibits people from setting fires, including open burning, campfires/bonfires and burning yard waste/garbage, according to a news release. A similar ban went into effect in late March in Polk County.

Outdoor cooking in grills or smokes that contain fire, flame and heat is still OK — but remember to extinguish the coals.

A "severe" drought exists across much of the Florida peninsula, including the entire Tampa Bay region. State officials on Thursday warned nearly the entire state is at risk of brush fires.

"The wildfire that does not start is the one that does not need to be fought,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson.

People are advised to follow these tips to be prepared for wildfires — and how to prevent them:

Prepare your home regularly by clearing your roofs and gutters of debris

Prepare your yard by creating and maintaining a defensible or buffer around your home

Be smart and vigilant when burning yard waste

Report a potential wildfire or arson activities to law enforcement