PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is accepting donations Sunday morning to help people living in the Florida Panhandle who were affected by Hurricane Michael.

Michael Coverage: Hillsborough Co. sends more crews to the Florida Panhandle

Deputies will have their semi-truck parked from 8 a.m. to noon at the Target off State Road 54 and Suncoast Parkway in Odessa.

They are accepting non-perishable food items and personal hygiene items. Deputies said water, trash bags, baby wipes and hand sanitizer are all needed.

Related: Here's how to help those impacted by Hurricane Michael

After the event ends at noon, the donated supplies will be driven up to Panama City.

Hillsborough County deputies dispatched a second wave of first responders early Sunday morning to the Panhandle, where they will be helping with rescue and recovery efforts.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 WTSP