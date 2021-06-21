Pasco County deputies help a family in need

After receiving multiple calls about the welfare of a family camped out on a sidewalk, deputies took matters into their own hands and helped in a major way.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla — Pasco County Sheriff's Office deputies have helped restore faith in humanity.

According to a Facebook post, they responded to several calls about a family sitting on corner of US 19 in the Hudson area.

Body camera video shows a deputy approaching a man and two young girls. The trio sat on the sidewalk with their belongings in a cart close by. The children were underneath two umbrellas.

"You mind if I talk to you real quick?" A deputy said when approaching the man and then stepping off to the side. "I would ask if you're okay, but I can tell something's going on."

“POLICE OFFICERS HELP PEOPLE”: District 1 deputies responded to calls to check the welfare of a family sitting on a... Posted by Pasco Sheriff's Office on Friday, June 18, 2021

The deputy goes on to tell the man that the agency received many calls from people who were concerned about them. The man told deputies that he was working to find stable housing and provide for his family.

The deputy offered to take the family to a CVS pharmacy store across the street while another stayed behind to watch the family's belongings.

Deputies purchased the family more than $275 worth of groceries, hygienic products, and a few toys for the kids.

PCSO also noted, "another citizen stopped to offer supplies and assistance to the family while deputies were helping them, truly embracing the spirit of #WeFightAsOne, whether it’s combatting crime in our community or just lending a helping hand to those in need."

The family was offered to be taken to their destination so that they could get all of their supplies transported safely.

Deputies were tagged in social media posts from other citizens thanking them for their work.