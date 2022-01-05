Pasco County Schools marks 6th consecutive year of rising graduation rate

2021's 91 percent graduation rate is a full point higher than the previous year.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — Pasco County Schools leaders are excited to announce another year of an improved graduation rate all while managing through the pandemic.

The graduation rate increased to 91 percent in 2021, which is a full percentage point higher than the previous year, and its grown 15 percent higher since 2013.

“We are seeing steady progress year after year,” Superintendent Kurt Browning said in a statement. “I can’t say enough about how hard our students worked during a challenging and unusual school year. All our teachers in elementary, middle, and high school can share the credit because it really takes a team effort to prepare students for college, career, and life.”

Across the county, many schools saw huge improvements over the 2020-2021 school year, including the following:

Fivay High School had a second straight year of impressive gains. Fivay’s graduation rate of 95.9 represented an increase of 6.7 percentage points. The previous year, Fivay posted a 6.4 point increase.

Hudson High School saw the biggest increase, an improvement of 10 percentage points to 86 percent.

Wesley Chapel High School posted an increase of more than 3 percentage points to 96.6 percent.

Cypress Creek High School once again led the way, with a graduation rate of 99.4.

Due to COVID-19-related disruptions, Pasco County Schools makes note that the state decided to waive state assessments required to graduate for the second year in a row. This makes it difficult to compare the 2020 and 2021 graduation rates to years past.