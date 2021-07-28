Rising Pasco County high school senior named National Student President of SADD

Shaina Finkel, a rising senior at Wiregrass Ranch High School was inducted as the president for Students Against Destructive Decisions on July 28, 2021.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — National, state, and local leaders gathered at Wiregrass Ranch High School in Wesley Chapel, Florida on Wednesday morning for a big announcement.

Shaina Finkel, a rising senior at Wiregrass, was named the National Student President for Students Against Destructive Decisions (SADD).

The organization is home to more than 40,000 students. SADD states that its sole purpose is to mobilize communities and advocate about issues on traffic safety, substance abuse, mental health, and youth leadership development.

Becoming a National Student President is said to be highly competitive, and Finkel had everything it took in order to take on such a leadership role.

Finkel was joined on stage by Rick Birt, the President and CEO of SADD, Superintendent of Pasco County Schools, Kurt S. Browning, and her father Greg Finkel who is the high school's SADD Advisor.

"Shaina's passion and commitment to issues facing students today make her the ideal candidate to be SADD's next National President," said President Birt.

The newly elected president has shown rigorous performance throughout high school. She has spearheaded volunteer projects while serving as President of Wiregrass' SADD chapter, a member of National Honor Society, and deemed an AP Student of the Year.

"Being involved in SADD allows me to be part of something bigger than myself,” Finkel said to the audience. She also shared how she was excited to serve as the new President while working with other SADD students across the country.

According to a release, SADD's National President leads the Student Leadership Council and advises the SADD National Board of Directors on policies, programs, and priorities.

Finkel will carry out her presidential duties by providing strategic direction to the organization on health and safety outcomes and nationally representing the SADD network for the 2021-2022 school year.