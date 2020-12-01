PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says good boy K-9 Chris is "ready for the next one."

Tracking down a person accused of stealing a truck Sunday morning turned out to be the dog's fourth felon this year, the sheriff's office says.

Deputies say the person stole the truck in Plant City and crashed it in Lumberton, leading them and the K-9 a mile through groves, pastures and woods.

Eventually, the injured person was caught up in some barbed wire.

They were charged with grand theft auto.

Pasco Sheriff's Office K9 Chris is having a busy start to the new year. Early this morni... ng, the team tracked a suspect who stole a truck in Plant City and seriously crashed it in Lumberton. The team tracked about a mile through groves, pastures, and woods, locating the injured suspect caught up in barbed wire.

RELATED: K-9 helps track down man accused of stealing appliances from new homes

RELATED: Pasco K-9 recovering from sprained ankle

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter