PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says good boy K-9 Chris is "ready for the next one."
Tracking down a person accused of stealing a truck Sunday morning turned out to be the dog's fourth felon this year, the sheriff's office says.
Deputies say the person stole the truck in Plant City and crashed it in Lumberton, leading them and the K-9 a mile through groves, pastures and woods.
Eventually, the injured person was caught up in some barbed wire.
They were charged with grand theft auto.
