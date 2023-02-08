13-year-old Pasco County student arrested after posting threats against school

The threats against Rushe Middle School led to it and Sunlake High School being placed on Controlled Campus status most of the day.

LAND O' LAKES, Fla. — A 13-year-old Charles R. Rushe Middle School student was arrested after posting anonymous threats on social media that resulted in hours-long disruptions at several nearby schools, according to a news release.

School authorities said the student admitted to sending the threats after they were identified and located by the Pasco Sheirff's Office.

"The student has been charged with making Written Threats to Kill, Disruption of a School Function, and Making a False Report to Law Enforcement," the news release explained.

School authorities explained under Controlled Campus status limits the movement of students and staff. No one is allowed to enter or exit the campus. Two other nearby schools were affected to a lesser extent.

“It’s frustrating and concerning to have these disruptions at our schools, but I want parents to know that we will always err on the side of caution and will keep parents informed,” Pasco School Superintendent Kurt Browning said. “Also, I want students to know that making anonymous threats is not a joke; it’s a crime."

“I especially want to thank the Pasco Sheriff’s Office for responding as they did,’’ Browning said. “They conducted a thorough investigation and made sure our campuses were safe.”

The news release did note that at no time were students and staff in any danger.