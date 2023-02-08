Deputies: 2 people hurt following Brooksville shooting

The unknown shooter was nowhere to be found, the sheriff's office said.

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Two people were rushed to the hospital Tuesday night after they were shot in South Brooksville, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Deputies said they were called around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the area of Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard after a report of a double shooting.

When they arrived, deputies said they found two people who had been shot. They were taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries. The sheriff's office did not say how serious their injuries were.

The unknown shooter was nowhere to be found when deputies arrived on the scene.

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in the area of Hazel Avenue was closed to traffic while deputies investigated the shooting.