Map shows parking availability for Pass-a-Grille

Don't let parking ruin your beach day.

ST. PETE BEACH, Fla. — The beaches are expected to be packed for Memorial Day weekend and that means finding a place to park could be a headache.

That's why one popular Pinellas County beach has a real-time parking availability map. You can use it to find a spot at Pass-a-Grille.

The map allows you to zoom in and out to see parking availability along 9th Avenue and Pass-a-Grille Way. It also counts the number of available spots at the bottom.

If you want to skip the parking pains altogether, you could take St. Pete Beach's Freebee shuttle.

The shuttle will not cost you a dime and provides on-demand transportation for the St. Pete Beach area.