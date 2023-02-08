Rise in pet surrenders push Tampa Bay area animal shelters over capacity

There's an unprecedented level of pet surrenders flooding local animal shelters.

TAMPA, Florida — Animal shelters in the Tampa Bay area are overflowing as pet surrenders soar.

Now, these shelters are in need of help, and the animals are in need of a forever home.

All of the dogs currently at Mercy Full Project animal shelter in Tampa are pet surrenders, according to founder Heydi Acuna.

"The owner surrenders have increased probably 1,000% of what they used to be maybe two or three years ago," said Acuna.

It's more of the same at Suncoast Animal League in Palm Harbor, where Director Rick Chaboudy said he has never seen so many pet surrenders.

"I've been doing this since 1986, and I can't recall a time there's been this many people who need to surrender their animals. It's almost beyond belief," said Chaboudy.

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay is seeing it too. In all cases, owners are referencing financial and housing struggles on why they need to surrender their animals.

Communications Director for The Humane Society of Tampa Bay Regan Blessinger said, "People are surrendering because they're being evicted, because they are homeless or because they are moving into a place that doesn't allow certain breeds."

In addition to financial challenges, lifestyle changes also appear to be playing a role.

"Right before COVID, a lot of people adopted and went to shelters and thought they had the time to have a pet. All those animals are coming back," said Acuna.

Now, overflowing with pups, these shelters are looking to the public to open their doors.

"Before considering buying an animal, and I do get you might want specific looks or specific breeds, but consider that there's so many out there that could use the help," said Acuna.

Blessinger said, "The more animals adopted, that opens up kennel space and spots for new animals."

Before surrendering a pet, the shelters urge owners to explore resources.

For example, The Tampa Bay Humane Society has a "pet pantry" that is open on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. where it gives out free cat and dog food to community members who need it. It also provides other items at a reduced cost. To learn more about pet assistance at the Humane Society, click here.

There are also opportunities to acquire free or reduced medical care for pets, according to Acuna.