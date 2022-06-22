12 kittens rescued from Dunedin park with help from deputies

They'll be put up for adoption in a few weeks.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — Deputies had a lot of cuteness on their hands last weekend after someone dropped off 12 kittens at a park.

After getting a call about the animals left abandoned in a carrier, Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded and brought them to their north district station, the agency wrote on Facebook.

It's believed the kittens are about 4-to-5 weeks old.

There's likely no room for 12 kittens to be running around the sheriff's office, so all of them will be put up for adoption through Suncoast Animal League when they reach 12 weeks old and pass their medical program, the agency said.