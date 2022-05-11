2 people hit, killed by car in St. Pete crash, police say

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair and a man crossing a street in St. Petersburg were struck and killed by a car at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say.
The crash occurred on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South when the car hit the two people, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.
The man and woman reportedly died at the scene.
The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators, authorities say.
Due to the crash, 4th Street South will be closed between 9th Avenue South and 15th Avenue South for several hours as police continue to investigate the crash, the news release stated. Drivers are asked to use alternative routes.