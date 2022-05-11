2 people hit, killed by car in St. Pete crash, police say

The driver is reportedly cooperating with investigators.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A woman in a wheelchair and a man crossing a street in St. Petersburg were struck and killed by a car at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, police say.

The crash occurred on 4th Street South near 14th Avenue South when the car hit the two people, the St. Petersburg Police Department said in a news release.

The man and woman reportedly died at the scene.

The driver of the car is cooperating with investigators, authorities say.