Family remembers 11-year-old boy hit and killed by pickup truck

The 11-year-old was heading home on his bike with his dad after grabbing Slurpees when he was hit.

LUTZ, Fla. — Family members are remembering 11-year-old Christopher Cramer after he was hit by a pick-up truck on Sunday.

State troopers said a pickup truck pulling a boat trailer swerved off the road and hit the young boy on the sidewalk.

Christopher and his dad were grabbing Slurpees at the gas station and were heading back home when the crash happened. Christopher was on his bike and his dad was on a skateboard.

“His dad called me and said he got hit by a car and his dad was holding him in his arms," his mom, Crystal Evans, said.

Crystal says her son was extremely smart and outgoing. He was an honor roll student and won multiple awards at school. She says he could make anyone laugh even on their worst day.

“Anyone who met him loved him they just thought he was the sweetest," she explained.

Christopher loved to sing and draw. His mom says he would spend hours creating art pieces. She says he wanted to be an animator or an accountant when he grew up.

In addition to his hobbies and many talents, Crystal says Christopher was the most incredible son.

“God blessed me with the most wonderful child and I would tell him that every day," she said.

Right now, Christopher's family members are planning his funeral. If you want to donate to the family, you can find their GoFundMe here.