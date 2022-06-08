Crash severs power pole, knocks down power lines on Dunedin Causeway

The Pinellas Sheriff's Office said a woman suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries in the crash.

DUNEDIN, Fla — A vehicle struck and severed a power pole early Saturday morning on Dunedin Causeway, causing significant traffic delays as crews fix downed power lines, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded to the scene at about 2:20 a.m. and assisted a woman who had non-life threatening injuries.

Dunedin Causeway will operate as two-way traffic for several hours, the Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies turned the scene over to Duke Energy, which has crews working to fix multiple downed power lines.