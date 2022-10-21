Proposed charter school coming to Clearwater

The charter school construction site is located on Nursery Road in Clearwater. Neighbors worry the added school traffic will make the roads dangerous.

CLEARWATER, Fla — Along Nursery Road in Clearwater, you'll find an area with construction fences around the perimeter.

That area will soon be the home to a new charter school. Although construction permits are still pending, Discovery Academy of Science expects to welcome students in by the 2023-2024 school year.

"Please note that construction has started on our new campus project on 2465 Nursey Rd. in Clearwater," Discovery Academy of Science's website reads. "We plan to move both south and north campuses to our new location late second semester of the 2022-2023 school year, pending unforeseen circumstances. All grades will begin the 2023-2024 school year at the new campus.

For the neighbors nearby to the school site, there is a concern about the traffic that will come once school bells are ringing.

"This is a disaster waiting to happen," Mike Dalton said, addressing the Clearwater city council. "And I think you people are going to be responsible for it."

Dalton and other neighbors have spoken to the city council, the county commission, and other entities, advocating for the traffic and safety concerns surrounding the charter school site to be considered.

"The main overarching issue is that it's dangerous," James Jackson said. "The road is very narrow and the shoulders are very difficult and it's just not a place to put a school."

Nursery road is a two-lane road. The construction plans for the school include widening a portion of the road to include turn lanes for both directions of traffic into the school entry.

The school site itself is in the city of Clearwater. Nursery Road is a county right of way. Pinellas County is currently reviewing the plans submitted for traffic mitigation.

"So ultimately they have to approve the work in the right of way," Tara Kivett, the City of Clearwater Engineer said. "Just a quick look at them, they're looking to meet our expectations on mitigation efforts."

A traffic study was conducted by the city to determine what changes needed to be made along Nursery Road. Those opposed to the charter school's location say a new study is needed.

"The study omitted important and critical traffic data that reflected lower traffic levels and counts," Mark Birenbaum, a Clearwater resident, said.

The city believes the data from the traffic study shows that with traffic mitigation changes, like adding in turn lanes, Nursery Road can handle the traffic a new school will bring. The city engineer expects construction contracts could be approved as soon as next week