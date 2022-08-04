2 children, 1 adult rescued from St. Pete house fire and sent to hospital

Investigators are en route to the scene, and the cause of the fire is unknown as of now.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Two children and an adult were taken to the hospital after being rescued from a burning house Thursday evening, St. Petersburg Fire & Rescue reports.

At around 5 p.m., fire crews responded to a two-story house off of 13th Avenue S. with an ongoing fire in the garage, the agency explains in a media alert.

Two people were found on the second floor just above the fire. They both were rescued by crews using ladders while the third person inside escaped the home on their own.

The adult, who is considered to be stable, was sent to Bayfront hospital. The two children saved, one being in critical condition while the other is considered stable, were taken to different hospitals.

