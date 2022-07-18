Clearwater crash brings down power lines

About 200 customers are without power.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — At least one person was hurt in a crash Monday that brought down some power lines, resulting in an isolated outage.

It happened after 3 p.m. in the area of Druid Road and South Duncan Avenue, according to the Clearwater Police Department.

Photos showed two cars involved in the crash, with one showing electrical equipment that had fallen on top of one of the cars.

According to Duke Energy's outage map, about 200 customers are without power with an estimated restoration time of around 6:15 p.m.