Clearwater fire that killed 2 cats intentionally set, police say; woman wanted

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Authorities believe a house fire that killed two cats and led to the disappearance of a dog was intentionally set, and now the search is on for one of the home's residents.

Devon Childers, 26, is wanted for questioning about the Thursday fire on South Evergreen Avenue, Clearwater Public Safety said in a statement Friday morning.

Police say she lived in the home. Although no injuries were reported after the fire, the house was seriously damaged.