Clearwater swears in new interim mayor

Clearwater city commissioners selected Brian Aungst to fill the seat left open by the now-former Mayor Frank Hibbard.

Example video title will go here for this video

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Tuesday, the city of Clearwater swore in its new interim mayor.

Hibbard abruptly resigned last month during a meeting over the city’s financial priorities.

Aungst is already familiar with this role. He served as Clearwater’s mayor from 1999 to 2005.

“It seems like it’s back to the future,” he said.

But this time, Aungst wasn’t elected, he was appointed and the issues that have led up to this are still out there.

“I think he was frustrated,” Aungst said of Hibbard’s decision. "I have experience and I think I can bring that experience to the table, and again, just provide some institutional stability to move the city forward in a positive manner.”

Aungst said he is still familiarizing himself with the issues and getting up to speed on the fiscal turmoil that brought him here.

“Obviously, I’m not that in-depth on the budget. I was brief last week and I think we’re going to be OK,” Aungst said.

Issues that could impact the budget include a proposed parking garage, sports complex and more.

Hibbard had suggested utilizing existing space in the city’s main library to save money and avoid more debt.

Aungst says he’s keeping an open mind.

“I think a lot of that has been misconstrued," Aungst said. "I think a city like Clearwater deserves a City Hall, but I don’t know that it needs to be a $90 million building and I don’t think it will be.”

“But again, that remains to be debated by the council and presented by the staff, and I think we have a lot of opportunity to kind of set that record straight and show the citizens that we are going to be good stewards of their finances.”

After overcoming their initial shock at Hibbard’s resignation, council members selected Aungst at a special meeting.

There were some issues that had to be ironed out.

Aungst’s son is a prominent local attorney who represents clients on property issues that come before the city. So, the mayor has agreed to recuse himself from any issues which might create a conflict of interest.

The 69-year-old businessman, who describes Hibbard as a great friend, says he’s coming to the table with no agenda, not beholden to anyone or any special interests since he didn’t campaign for the office. Hibbard has also said that he promised not to seek election to the mayor’s office after completing Hibbard’s term in 11 months.