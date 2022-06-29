Invasive fruit fly quarantine may impact farmers' markets, grocers in St. Pete

Last week, the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services announced a large portion of Pinellas County was under quarantine.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla — As 10 Tampa Bay first reported, a quarantine was established Friday for parts of the St. Petersburg area, halting the transportation of fruits, vegetables, and nuts without approval from the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

The state department confirmed the presence of Oriental fruit flies.

"The fly infests over 430 different fruits, vegetables, and nuts by laying its eggs in the hosts, making them unmarketable," FDACS wrote in a statement.

Under the quarantine, these types of foods are not supposed to be moved or transported anywhere unless FDACS allows it.

However, fruits and vegetables within the quarantined area are still being sold.

The Pinellas County Extension office of the University of Florida's Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences told 10 Tampa Bay that farmers' markets selling fruits and vegetables would typically be closed during such a quarantine period.

10 Tampa Bay spoke with multiple produce sellers in the St. Pete area, and all were unaware a quarantine was in place.

The current quarantine is being extended through at least the weekend.