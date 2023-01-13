Cold weather shelters open in Pinellas, Hillsborough counties

Temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees this weekend across Tampa Bay, while the breezy conditions will make it feel even colder.

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Cooler and windier conditions have started to move into the Tampa Bay area following Friday morning's storms.

Temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees this weekend across Tampa Bay, while the breezy conditions will make it feel even colder.

Cold weather shelters across the region are set to open Friday and Saturday nights.

Tarpon Springs

Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast

Address: 111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Clearwater

First United Methodist Church of Clearwater

Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

The Refuge Outreach Church

Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Pinellas Park

Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast

Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

St. Petersburg

Northwest Presbyterian Church

Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

WestCare Turning Point

Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St. Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg

Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.

Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.

Salvation Army

Address: 1400 4th Street South, St Petersburg

Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.

Pinellas County families with children will be placed in designated family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1 to connect with Tampa Bay Cares for more information.

All Hillsborough County shelters will accept guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. or until they reach capacity.

Amazing Love Ministries

3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602

Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park

107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606

Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)

2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566

Homeless Helping Homeless

801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602

Homeless Helping Homeless

3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602

Hyde Park United Methodist Church

500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606

New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)

8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604

Tampa Bay Mission of Hope

212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594

Hillsborough County families with young children can receive a single-night motel voucher from Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are required to pre-register by calling the following phone numbers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Families in Tampa call (813) 209-1176

Families in Plant City call (813) 562-4495