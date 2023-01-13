Cold weather shelters open in Pinellas, Hillsborough counties

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Cooler and windier conditions have started to move into the Tampa Bay area following Friday morning's storms.
Temperatures are expected to drop below 40 degrees this weekend across Tampa Bay, while the breezy conditions will make it feel even colder.
Cold weather shelters across the region are set to open Friday and Saturday nights.
Tarpon Springs
Boys and Girls Club of the Suncoast
Address: 111 W. Lime Street, Tarpon Springs
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Clearwater
First United Methodist Church of Clearwater
Address: 411 Turner Street, Clearwater
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
The Refuge Outreach Church
Address: 606 Alden Avenue, Clearwater
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Pinellas Park
Boys & Girls Club of the Suncoast
Address: 7790 61st Street North, Pinellas Park
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
St. Petersburg
Northwest Presbyterian Church
Address: 6330 54th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
WestCare Turning Point
Address: 1810 5th Ave. North, St. Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Unitarian Universalist Church of St. Petersburg
Address: 100 Mirror Lake Drive North, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 6 a.m.
Please Note: This location requires the use of stairs.
Salvation Army
Address: 1400 4th Street South, St Petersburg
Hours: 6 p.m. – 7:30 a.m.
Pinellas County families with children will be placed in designated family shelters on cold nights. Families should call 2-1-1 to connect with Tampa Bay Cares for more information.
All Hillsborough County shelters will accept guests from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. or until they reach capacity.
Amazing Love Ministries
3304 E. Columbus Dr., Tampa, FL 33602
Church of God of Prophecy Hyde Park
107 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa, FL 33606
Greater New Hope Church Anointed Ministries (Prayer Retreat Center)
2104 Mud Lake Rd., Plant City, FL 33566
Homeless Helping Homeless
801 E. Saint Clair St., Tampa, FL 33602
Homeless Helping Homeless
3008 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa, FL 33602
Hyde Park United Methodist Church
500 W. Platt St., Tampa, FL 33606
New Life Church in Tampa (pet friendly)
8216 N. 13th St. Tampa, FL 33604
Tampa Bay Mission of Hope
212 St. Cloud Ave. Building A, Valrico, FL 33594
Hillsborough County families with young children can receive a single-night motel voucher from Metropolitan Ministries and Generations Renewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Families are required to pre-register by calling the following phone numbers between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
- Families in Tampa call (813) 209-1176
- Families in Plant City call (813) 562-4495