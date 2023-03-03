Clearwater student accused of bringing gun to school

The student was not planning any act of violence, police said.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Police arrested a Countryside High School student who brought a gun to school Friday morning, according to law enforcement.

Another student reported the teen, a 16-year-old high school junior, after learning there was a gun in his backpack, according to a Clearwater Police Department news release.

The agency says the student admitted to having the Glock 48 9mm semiautomatic handgun in his bag and knew it was wrong to have it at school. He did not threaten anyone or plan any incident, it added.

The student was charged with possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a person under 18 years of age.