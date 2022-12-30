Demonstrators clash in Clearwater over 'A Drag Queen Christmas' show

Reps from Ruth Eckerd Hall say, at their venue, the show has always been marketed as 18 and up, because of the mature content.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Clashing demonstrators lined the roadway heading to Ruth Eckerd Hall on Monday night, giving ticketholders to "A Drag Queen Christmas" a pre-show they probably weren't expecting.

Organized groups have been protesting the show in different parts of Florida, including Thursday night’s final stop in Clearwater.

Groups supporting the show also gathered in front of the entrance to Ruth Eckerd Hall, waving LGBTQIA+ flags.

Florida Gov. DeSantis’ office has kept the spotlight on this show this week, with a tweet on Tuesday saying the performance was under investigation for marketing to children. On Wednesday, a letter was sent to Ruth Eckerd Hall warning that “sexually explicit drag show performances constitute public nuisances, lewd activity, and disorderly conduct” when minors are present.

But representatives at Ruth Eckerd Hall say at their venue, the show has always been marketed as 18 and up, because of the mature content.

The governor’s office claims to have gotten several complaints after the show’s tour stop in Fort Lauderdale on Monday.