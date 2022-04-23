Driver fails to change lanes, crashes into back of police cruiser

No officers were injured, the Clearwater Police Department explains.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A driver was taken to the hospital after police say he crashed into the back of a police cruiser Friday night.

The Clearwater Police Department was investigating a separate crash on U.S. Highway 19 N at Enterprise Road when an unrelated driver crashed into the rear of an unoccupied police car.

Dennis Murphy, driving a Hyundai Sonata, failed to move over and crashed into the car, police explain. The impact pushed the car into the back of another car with someone inside.

Murphy was transported to the hospital with minor injuries, and no officers were injured.

Northbound lanes of the highway were shut down while police investigated.