Dunedin water, wastewater systems 'safe' after cybersecurity 'incident'

Details about the reported incident are scarce.

DUNEDIN, Fla. — The city of Dunedin announced its water and wastewater treatment facilities are "secure and operational" following a cybersecurity "incident" — the extent of which is still unknown.

IT issues were reported with email and online payments for permits, utilities, parks and recreation and marina fees on Tuesday.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, the city said officials discovered a cybersecurity incident involving its network environment and that its water-related infrastructure was secure.

Speaking with 10 Tampa Bay, the city said the apparent issue is different than what occurred in February 2021 in Oldsmar in which a person was able to increase a chemical level in that city's water system.

But it remains unclear at this time what exactly happened in Dunedin; the city says officials still are working on the details.

In the meantime, city email, online payments for permits, inspection scheduling, utility billing, parks and recreation programs and Marina fees are unavailable.