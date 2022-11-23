Police: Fake bomb threat led to Largo Walmart evacuation

Authorities said there was no threat found.

LARGO, Fla. — Police say they received a report of a bomb threat at a Walmart on Missouri Avenue North in Largo Monday.

The threat turned out to be fake and came from an illegitimate number that can be used to prank call people, the public information officer for the Largo Police Department said.

Authorities say they evacuated people out of the store around 6:30 p.m., but no threat was found.