CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Dec. 10, 2005, a dolphin was rescued in Mosquito Lagoon along Florida's east coast. A fisherman, Jim Savage, found her caught in a crab trap line.

The line did so much damage, her tale needed to be amputated.

The dolphin could no longer survive in the wild -- and faced a serious struggle even in the care of marine biologists and volunteers at the Clearwater Marine Aquarium.

She was named Winter, and she now spends her days helping to educate aquarium visitors on the importance of conservation and marine rescue organizations.

Her incredible survival story inspired the movie Dolphin Tale -- and its sequel -- starring Morgan Freeman, Harry Connick, Jr. and Nathan Gamble.

In this Aug. 31, photo, Winter the dolphin swims at Clearwater Marine Aquarium in Clearwater, Fla. The nonprofit public aquarium was about ready to go belly-up at the end of 2005 when Winter, the bottlenose dolphin was brought there after getting her tail tightly entangled in a crab-trap line. Winter plays herself in "Dolphin Tale," a family-friendly 3-D movie starring Harry Connick Jr., Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Kris Kristofferson, opening Sept. 23. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

Jim Savage, the fisherman who rescued Winter the Dolphin from a crab trap in 2005, reunites with the famous dolphin at Clearwater Marine Aquarium on Dec. 10, 2019.

Liz Crawford

In this Aug. 31, photo, Clearwater Marine Aquarium senior marine mammal trainer Abby Stone fits Winter the dolphin with a prosthetic tail in Clearwater, Fla. The nonprofit public aquarium was about ready to go belly-up at the end of 2005 when Winter, the bottlenose dolphin was brought there after getting her tail tightly entangled in a crab-trap line. Winter plays herself in "Dolphin Tale," a family-friendly 3-D movie starring Harry Connick Jr., Morgan Freeman, Ashley Judd and Kris Kristofferson, opening Sept. 23.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

RELATED: 220 pounds of garbage found inside stranded sperm whale

RELATED: FWC frees 4 dolphins stuck in canal in St. Petersburg

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter