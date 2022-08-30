FDOT installing about 880 posts along Gandy Beach to help protect mangroves

An average of 8,000 pounds of trash gets left behind on Gandy Beach each day. The new installations of posts hope to curb that problem.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — You'll see some crews working along Gandy Beach for the next week as posts are installed to keep people from parking their cars in the mangroves amid environmental concerns.

The bollards, or wooden posts, will prevent vehicles from further damaging mangroves and help lessen the amount of litter left behind on the beaches. People are often seen camping overnight along Gandy beach, which is illegal.

The Florida Department of Transportation hopes the posts will curtail those and other illegal activities.

The 8-foot-long posts are installed 4 feet deep. FDOT estimates it will take 880 posts in total for the project. The sandy area of the beach will be closed off to vehicles.

A gate also will be installed for FDOT, plus law enforcement access for maintenance and enforcement.

"The overall area will still be open to pedestrian foot traffic, but the locations where vehicles can access will be more restricted to the area between the clear zone limits and bollards," FDOT said in a statement.

FDOT says about 8,000 pounds of trash are left on the beach on any given day. On holidays, it's worse. On Labor Day 2021,10,000 pounds of trash were removed from the beach.

As car pull in near mangroves, they're often cut, burned, or damaged, FDOT said.