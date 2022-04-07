Gibbs High School resource officer starts 'Grab N Go' boutique for students in need

Students at the high school will have access to new and gently-used clothes "no questions asked."

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — What once was an empty classroom at Gibbs High School is now filled with free new and gently-used clothing for students in need.

The idea was the brainchild of School Resource Officer Grace Albritton, who also is an alumna of the high school, after seeing the need for clothing assistance during a 2020 Thanksgiving school giveaway event.

Pinellas County Schools says at the time Albritton gave a few students clothing. One student even told Albritton it was the first time in a long time they had received new clothes to wear.

Now, those in need have access to “Gibbs Grab N Go Boutique," which school administrators and alumni helped bring to life.

"New and gently used donated clothes are available to any student for free, no questions asked," Pinellas County Schools wrote.

Gibbs High School alumni volunteer three days a week to organize donations made to the boutique, according to the school district.

The boutique is currently in need of the following items. Donations can be dropped off at Gibbs High School's front office: