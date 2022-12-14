Police: St. Pete 17-year-old arrested after bringing handgun to school

The teen was arrested after a safety officer discovered the gun in his locker, the department said in a news release.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg teen was arrested Wednesday after bringing a gun to MycroSchool Pinellas Charter High School, police said.

The 17-year-old was arrested after a safety officer discovered the handgun in his locker, the department said in a news release.

Police said they were notified after the gun was discovered and no threats were made to the school or other students.

The teen faces charges of possession of a weapon on school property and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.

"The St. Petersburg Police makes the safety of students a top priority and any weapon on campus, or other threat to school safety, is thoroughly investigated," police said.

Last week, another St. Petersburg teen was arrested for allegedly bringing a gun to school.

The ninth grader from Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the department said.

Police said a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image.

"He did not make any threats against anyone or against the school in the post," the department wrote in a statement.