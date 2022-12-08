x
Pinellas County

Police: St. Pete teen arrested after bringing gun to school

Police say this incident should serve as a reminder to students that social media posts are taken very seriously and the consequences could be severe.
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ninth grader at Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the St. Petersburg Police Department said.

Police say a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image.

"He did not make any threats against anyone or against the school in the post," the department wrote in a statement.

An investigation was launched immediately and the teen was arrested, the police wrote. 

The teen is being charged with possession of a weapon on school property, which is a felony.

Police say this incident should serve as a reminder to students that social media posts are taken very seriously and the consequences could be severe.

