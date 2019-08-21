TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A man found on fire outside his home has died, Tarpon Springs police said Wednesday.

Police said the man was found on fire outside his townhome Monday night. The man is believed to be in his 20s or 30s. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Fire rescue crews said the townhome had minor damage and the fire is still under investigation.

Police said the man will be taken to the Hillsborough County Medical Examiner's Office.

