PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. -- Newly-released documents support prosecutors' previous claim that Markeis McGlockton was backing up and turning away from Michael Drejka when Drejka shot him outside a Clearwater convenience store.

Drejka has been charged with manslaughter. He was released on bond Monday. But, his case has reignited a nationwide debate over Florida's controversial "stand your ground" law, which the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office previously cited as a reason not to arrest Drejka right away.

McGlockton's autopsy and investigative documents were released by forensic investigators on Tuesday.

"Markeis McGlockton immediately backs up when confronted with the firearm," the documents said. "As he backs up to his vehicle he begins to turn towards the front of the store away from the shooter."

Pinellas County Detective George Moffett described the shooting similarly in court documents 10News covered in August.

