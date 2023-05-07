Pinellas Park High School student arrested after making mass shooting threats, police say

Police say they began an immediate investigation and identified a teen who later admitted to posting the video.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. — A 15-year-old Pinellas Park teen was arrested on Saturday for making mass shooting threats online, according to a news release.

Concerned parents contacted the police after seeing a video on social media in which threats were made about the safety of students at Pinellas Park High School, police say.

Pinellas Park police say they began an immediate investigation and identified a teen who later admitted to posting the video.

The teen told police the video was meant as a joke, but was still arrested and charged with electronic threats to conduct a mass shooting.

The gun believed to be shown in the video was discovered to be a realistic replica toy and no guns were found in the teen's possession, the new release says.