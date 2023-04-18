Police: High school student in St. Pete arrested for bringing gun on campus

A 17-year-old senior at Gibbs High School has been charged with bringing a gun on school property.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A high school student was arrested after they were caught bringing a gun onto campus on Tuesday, the St. Petersburg Police Department reports in a news release.

Police first responded to the school at around 11:15 a.m. on reports of a fight near the baseball fields. The agency says when officers got there, the fight had ended but they were able to find the students involved.

According to the department, a student was seen removing his backpack and handing it off to another student. This was when officers stepped in and took the backpack from them.

"A handgun was found inside," police explained in the release. "The weapon was determined to have been stolen."