1 arrested in connection to Tampa road rage attack; troopers still searching for additional person

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a woman Monday evening in connection to a road rage attack last Tuesday caught on video in Tampa.

Shaniah Cofield was taken into custody days after she was seen on footage attacking another person's car on the road after a minor crash, troopers report.

Troopers are still searching for 22-year-old Peter McClarin of Plant City. Anyone with information about where he is is asked to call *FHP (*347) or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

The video posted to FHP's Twitter shows an incident that started off as a minor crash just after 5 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at U.S. 301 and Martin Luther King Boulevard.

But the situation soon escalated with the 31-year-old Brandon woman's 2019 Chevy sedan being attacked by the man and Cofield with a gun.

The agency explains the pair initially shot at the woman inside the car, as well.