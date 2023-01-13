Millions in redevelopment funding potentially coming to Clearwater neighborhood

Councilmembers voted to approve a plan for the revitalization of the Greenwood neighborhood.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — On Thursday, leaders in Clearwater voted to approve a revitalization plan in one of the city’s neighborhoods.

A study presented at a meeting earlier this week found that, in the Greenwood area, there is a higher prevalence for poverty, chronic health problems, and crime.

“This thorough-way here in North Greenwood used to be thriving,” said Walter Evans, who is a community leader in the area.

But first, Evans says they need funding for improvements.

The Community Redevelopment Agency, known as the CRA, is the city’s Community Redevelopment Agency, and earlier this week — leaders voted to send a plan before the city council that would allocate millions of dollars to the area for revitalization with investments like affordable housing, workforce development, youth programs, and improved walking and biking options.

“Seniors that live here, own homes here, they need these sidewalks and they need to feel safe walking up and down the streets here,” Evans said.

That plan was approved on Thursday, and a second reading to approve funding for the plan will happen at the next council meeting.

With over $5 million recommended in the plan coming from American Rescue Funds, around another $28 million is projected to go toward the plan over the next 20 years.

Gloria Campbell from the Clearwater Urban Leadership Coalition says this plan all came from an idea three years ago to bring development to the area.

"Give us about a year and you'll be begging to come to Greenwood," she said. "Get the money, get the projects going, get the results, and the accountability going."