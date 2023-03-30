AMBER Alert issued for missing toddler after mother found dead at apartment

Detectives launched a homicide investigation after 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery was found dead at 2:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Shores Apartments.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The St. Petersburg Police Department is searching for a missing toddler after his mother was found dead at an apartment Thursday afternoon.

Detectives launched a homicide investigation after 20-year-old Pashun Jeffery was found dead at 2:30 p.m. at the Lincoln Shores Apartments, off of 4th Street North.

Her 2-year-old son, Taylen Mosley, is also missing, the police department explains. The agency says the child could be in danger, and an AMBER alert has been issued.

According to the police department's PIO, officers first responded to the apartment after Jeffery's family voiced their concerns about the 20-year-old.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.